Tarte’s Last-Minute Gifting Sale: Get 30% off everything (plus free shipping)

Tarte’s Last-Minute Gifting Sale includes 30% off the entire site (plus free shipping).

At the same time as you’re stocking up on beauty essentials for yourself, get something special for the makeup guru on your list.

We hand-picked these deals and products because we love them and think you will too, especially at these prices.

Because E! has affiliate relationships, we may receive a commission if you buy something after clicking on one of our links.

The retailer, not E!, sells the items.

Only Tarte’s Last-Minute Gifting Sale beats the weekend being a day away!

Today through 1212, the beauty brand is offering 30% off sitewide (plus free shipping) when you use code: 30OFF at checkout! Even better, orders over (dollar)75 will receive free 2-day express shipping.

It’s the perfect time to take care of everyone’s beauty needs, whether you’re running low on Tarte’s cult-favorite products, want to treat yourself to a new palette, or are solely focused on getting gifts for the glam gurus on your list.

To help you make the most of this great deal, we’ve compiled a list of our favorite Tarte products to give you some shopping ideas.

See what we’re putting in our shopping cart by scrolling down!

Stock up on everyone’s favorite concealer, which comes in 35 shades and has a crease-proof, full coverage formula that lasts for 16 hours.

It’s not cakey and will help blur and smooth imperfections, wrinkles, and fine lines, which we like.

This supersized, limited-edition palette features 28 matte, shimmer, metallic, and glitter finishes to help you prepare your eyes for any occasion.

Still looking for stocking stuffers? This all-in-one vegan balm will nourish your lips with ingredients like maracuja oil, vitamin E, and antioxidants while giving them a hydrated, glossy finish.

This best-selling eye liner is smudge-proof, water-resistant, and has a no-tug creamy formula for easy application.

This is a gift you’ll want to keep for yourself because it includes three full-size mascaras, ensuring you’ll never go a day without mascara this year.

If you love Tarte’s Shape Tape concealer, you’ll love the Face Tape foundation, which comes in 24 shades and gives your skin a natural matte finish without looking dry.

It also aids in the reduction of the appearance…

Latest News from Infosurhoy

Tarte Last-Minute Gifting Sale: Score 30percent Off Sitewide (plus) Free Shipping