Tarzan, the dog of Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello, is who?

SHAWN Mendes and Camila Cabello broke up two weeks ago after a one-year relationship, but Mendes isn’t upset about it.

His emotional turmoil stems from Cabello’s announcement that she would be keeping their dog Tarzan.

On November 3, 2020, Shawn Mendes, 23, gave a puppy to his then-girlfriend Camila Cabello.

Tarzan, their new family member, was introduced in an Instagram post that included photos and videos of their golden retriever playing.

In a December 2020 interview with People, Mendes discussed their roles as fur parents.

“I think we’re overachievers,” Mendes said, “because we spoke to (Dog Whisperer star) Cesar Millan and hired a dog trainer.”

“On everything we have to do, we’re very strict.”

When he nips at people, we think to ourselves, ‘We’re the worst dog parents in the world!'”

Mendes and Cabello were preparing to move in with his family in Ontario, Canada, for quarantine, and he expressed his delight at the prospect of being with Tarzan and Cabello.

“It feels like you have a little boy, a little baby, because they develop such a personality so quickly.”

Tarzan, he said, “gives so much.”

“I haven’t looked forward to something so much in so long — it’s really like counting down the minutes,” Mendes said of their trip home with their new puppy.

Mendes, according to a source close to him, is pining for his dog after Cabello kept him two weeks after the couple split up.

Cabello has been posting a lot of photos and videos with Tarzan, which isn’t helping Mendes’ grief over the loss of his pet.

Cabello’s most recent Instagram post showed her on Thanksgiving day walking with Tarzan.

“I have a lot to be thankful for,” she wrote in the post, “but I’m especially grateful that I have a whole squad trying to hang out with me while I meditate.”

Everyone, have a wonderful day of gratitude!”

Mendes wants to see Tarzan again, according to the source, who added that while he is mentally okay following his split from Cabello, he can’t get over being separated from his dog.

Mendes, according to the source, hopes to at least get shared custody of…

