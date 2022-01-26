Tasha K, a YouTuber, has been hit with a (dollar)4 million lawsuit after spreading false rumors that Cardi B had herpes and was a prostitute.

Tasha K, a YouTuber, has been ordered to pay Cardi B (dollar)4 million after being found liable for starting and spreading false rumors about the rapper.

The vlogger claimed that the New York native had herpes, performed simulated sex acts on stage, and worked as a prostitute, among other things.

Cardi B was awarded an additional (dollar)2.8 million on Tuesday, according to the New York Times, just one day after a federal jury awarded her (dollar)1.25 million.

The sum included (dollar)25,000 for the musician’s medical expenses, according to the newspaper.

It also included (dollar)1.3 million in legal fees for her.

According to a verdict filed on Monday, Tasha K, real name Latasha Kebe, was found guilty of two counts of slander, one count of libel, and one count of invasion of privacy.

Her videos were first published in 2018.

She claimed Cardi B had herpes outbreaks in her mouth and that she would have a child with intellectual disabilities in them.

During the trial, Cardi B testified that the claims in the videos made her “extremely suicidal.”

“Only an evil person could do that,” she also stated.

A federal jury sided with the WAP rapper, 29, in her lawsuit alleging that Tasha K launched a “malicious campaign” to harm her reputation, according to Billboard.

Cardi B was awarded more than (dollar)1 million in damages after the jury found that the YouTuber defamed her.

The verdict was reached following a two-week trial that included testimony from Cardi B and Tasha K.

She was found guilty of defamation and two other types of wrongdoings in connection with her online postings.

Billboard reported on Monday that Cardi B and Tasha K’s legal teams would return to court on Tuesday to talk about possible additional damages.

Tasha K was sued by Cardi B in 2019 after she posted dozens of videos about the rapper.

Cardi B “f**ked herself with beer bottles on f**king stripper stages,” according to a video cited in the lawsuit.

Tasha K claimed in other videos that Cardi B had herpes, was a prostitute, had cheated on husband Offset, and had used hard drugs.

The trial between the two women began on January 10 in federal court in Georgia.

Tasha K’s videos allegedly received millions of views, according to Cardi B’s legal filing.

“None of the aforementioned statements about plaintiff are true,” she said emphatically.

“Plaintiff was never a prostitute or cocaine user.”

“Plaintiff has never had herpes and has never had herpes outbreaks on her mouth,” according to the complaint.

Cardi B and her legal team announced in November 2021 that they…

