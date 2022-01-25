Tasha K is a popular blogger.

Tasha K is a well-known blogger.

In January 2022, blogger Tasha K made headlines when she was ordered to pay rapper Cardi B (dollar)1.25 million.

Over YouTube videos she posted, she was found liable for defamation as well as two other types of wrongdoing.

Tasha K, whose real name is Latasha Kebe, is a blogger from Atlanta, Georgia.

Her YouTube channel “UnWine With Tasha K,” which has over 1 million subscribers, is where she frequently posts videos.

Kebe is also the host of the Wino Gang Podcast, in which she discusses celebrity drama and gossip.

In 2019, Cardi B filed a lawsuit against Kebe for videos she posted on YouTube that made shocking claims about the rapper.

According to Billboard, some of the claims Kebe made in her videos claimed Cardi B “f***ed herself with beer bottles on f***ing stripper stages,” while others claimed she had herpes and worked as a prostitute.

On January 10, 2022, the case finally went to trial, which lasted two weeks.

Cardi and Kebe both testified and recalled their accounts of the allegations during the trial.

Cardi testified on the stand that the videos made her feel “suicidal” and that “only an evil person could do that sh**.”

Kebe eventually admitted to publishing lies, but reportedly attempted to retract his statement.

According to the media outlet, a jury found Kebe guilty of defamation, invasion of privacy through false portrayal, and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

Damages of (dollar)1.25 million were then awarded to Cardi.

“My husband, my attorneys, and I fought valiantly.”

I’d like to express my gratitude for their long hours and sleepless nights.

Following the verdict, Kebe wrote to her 35,000 Twitter followers, “Winos, it’s only up from here.”

“I’ll see you in a few days,” says the narrator.

“Let’s get this party started.”

According to Idol Net Worth, Kebe’s net worth as of January 2022 is estimated to be (dollar)1.5 million.

Her pop culture discussions and news web series provide the source for this figure.

Kebe began her YouTube career in August 2015, but it is unknown what she did before that.

