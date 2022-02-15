Tati Gabrielle researched ‘What It Means to Be a Psychopath’ in preparation for her role as Braddock in the film ‘Uncharted.’

In the Uncharted film, Nathan Drake and Victor “Sully” Sullivan are pitted against a ruthless foe.

The hit video game adaptation introduces a new villain named Braddock, who will stop at nothing to keep Nathan and Sully from inheriting a (dollar)5 billion fortune.

Braddock’s Uncharted character is a “full-blown psychopath,” according to Tati Gabrielle, who explains how she prepared for such a demanding role.

Uncharted tells the story of Nathan Drake (Tom Holland), a treasure hunter who teams up with his new mentor, Sully (Mark Wahlberg), to find a gold fortune worth (dollar)5 billion.

Someone else, however, is after the gold: Santiago Moncada (Antonio Banderas), whose family is said to have discovered it years ago but lost it in a betrayal.

Nathan, Sully, and Moncada race to the fortune first in a dangerous and deadly race.

Moncada enlists the help of Braddock, a mercenary who assists him in his search for the gold.

Moncada and Braddock make an unstoppable duo.

The trailers for Uncharted don’t reveal much about Braddock, but one scene (below) shows her sending an army of men armed with guns after an unarmed Nathan on a cargo plane in the middle of the flight.

Braddock is pitted against Sully in a brutal battle later in the film.

Braddock was not featured in any of the Uncharted games.

However, Gabrielle told IGN that she was inspired by two main antagonists in Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End, Nadine and Rafe.

“I started with the fourth game because I was told it was the closest to what we were doing in the movie,” the You star explained.

“In that way, I met Nadine and Rafe.”

That’s where I got the idea for Braddock, combining Nadine and Rafe into one [character].”

Braddock, it appears, is not to be trifled with.

Gabrielle said in an interview with IGN that before taking on her role, she researched psychopath behaviors.

She said, “I did a lot of research into what it means to be a psychopath.”

“I believe Braddock is a clinically diagnosed psychopath in the truest sense of the word.

It was a lot of trying to figure out what it’s like to meet someone who has no empathy and has no regard for other people, including themselves.”

Gabrielle, on the other hand, does not believe…

Happy Birthday to @TatsBGats! See her in #UnchartedMovie, exclusively in movie theaters February 18. pic.twitter.com/7Bgz2bif0R — Uncharted (@unchartedmovie) January 25, 2022