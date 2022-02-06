Taurus horoscope: What’s in store for your sign from February 6 to 12

Taurus horoscope: What to expect from your sign from February 6 to 12

THE TAUREN

MAY 21 – APRIL 21

Your life is being led by the intrepid explorer in you as Venus and Mercury both move forward.

And changes that may have previously intimidated you are now at the top of your priority list.

Yes, it’s important to learn from your mistakes when it comes to love, but don’t let that stop you from trying again, or even harder.

Are you single? It’s a hot passion signal when two people say the same word at the same time.

DESTINY DAYS On Monday, you’re a natural leader; don’t be afraid to show it!

On Tuesday, take advantage of any opportunity to reconnect with old friends; on Friday, learn some family history.

LUCKY CONNECTIONS “B” COUNTRIES AND “H” PEOPLE

A song or story about two sisters, written by a group of people who share an interest in Oriental art or music.

If you’re a single Taurus, pay attention to potential dates with P, J, or G connections, especially in meeting locations, months, or as part of an email address.

Mystic Meg’s traditional dates for each sign are listed below.

If you already have a partner, the letters K, H, and V can help you learn more about them.

These can also help you find out who in your family will be supportive of your love story.

Sexy, flirty texts and messages that promise a lot without being explicit work well for Taurus.

