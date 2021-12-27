Tavon, Rihanna’s cousin, was a well-known figure in the music industry.

Tavon, Rihanna’s cousin, was who?

Rihanna paid tribute to her late cousin Tavon on Instagram.

When he died in 2017, he was only 21 years old.

Tavon Kaiseen Alleyne was shot multiple times by an unidentified man just hours after spending Christmas day with Rihanna in 2017.

On December 26, 2017, at the age of 21, he was pronounced dead.

The shooting took place in the St. Louis neighborhood of St. Louis.

The shooter has never been found in Michael’s area of Barbados.

“Miss you and dat smile cuz,” the singer captioned a series of photos of the two of them.

“(hashtag)Tavon,” says the narrator.

Rihanna wrote a post in his memory at the time of his death, calling for an end to gun violence.

“RIP cousin… can’t believe I held you in my arms just last night! never thought that would be the last time I felt the warmth in your body!!!” she wrote.

“I’ll always love you, man! (hashtag)endgunviolence!”

The singer, entrepreneur, and actress was honored as a national hero of Barbados during the country’s independence ceremony on Monday, November 29, 2021.

Barbados’ Prime Minister, Mia Mottley, said, “On behalf of a grateful nation, but an even prouder people, we present to you the designee for national hero for Barbados, ambassador Robyn Rihanna Fenty.”

“May you continue to shine brightly like a diamond, bringing honor to your country through your works and deeds.”

Rihanna has served as Barbados’ Ambassador for Culture and Youth since 2018.

Former Prime Minister David Thompson established her own holiday in the country for the superstar.

Every year on February 22nd, Rihanna Day is celebrated.

According to Forbes, Rihanna is now worth an estimated 1.7 billion dollars.

She is the world’s wealthiest female musician, “second only to Oprah Winfrey as the richest female entertainer,” according to the publication.

Rihanna’s luxury underwear line, Savage X Fenty, and her makeup and skincare company, Fenty Beauty, have kept her in the spotlight despite the fact that she hasn’t released new music in years.

Rihanna has been praised for her efforts with both of these brands to be inclusive and diverse in her representation of the brands’ images by using a mix of models, among other things.

LVMH, a French luxury conglomerate led by billionaire Bernard Arnault, owns Savage X Fenty and Fenty Beauty.

