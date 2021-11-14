Tay Dome, Taylor Lautner’s longtime girlfriend, has proposed to him.

Taylor Lautner has decided to call it quits on the dating scene.

The Twilight actor took to Instagram to announce that he had proposed to Tay Dome, his longtime girlfriend and registered nurse.

On Saturday, November 11th, he began his caption with the words “11.11.2021.”

12, “And with that, all of my wishes were granted.”

The 29-year-old actor also shared behind-the-scenes photos of the moment he proposed.

Tay appeared emotional in one photo, her hands over her mouth, while Taylor was kneeling.

The other photo shows Tay wrapping her hands around the actor’s face, capturing an intimate moment between the two.

With bouquets of red roses and dimly lit candles placed alongside them, the scene looked straight out of a fairytale.

Additionally, red petals were strewn across the floor.

Tay described her best friend on Instagram as “my absolute best friend.”

“I CANNOT WAIT TO SPEND THE REST OF MY LIFE WITH YOU.”

Friends and family members of the couple expressed their joy in the comments section, with Mean Girls star Jonathan Bennett responding, “Congratulations!!!!!!!! Welcome to the club!”

“Congratulations brother,” former NFL player Shawne Merriman wrote, alongside Taylor’s sister, Makena Lautner Moore, who added, “y’all are a MATCH MADE IN HEAVEN…MY HEART HAS NEVER BEEN MORE FULL.”

Taylor and Tay first sparked romance rumors in 2018, and in October of that year, they made their relationship official on Instagram.

At the time, the Cuckoo actor shared a photo of himself kissing Tay while dressed up in Space Jam costumes for Halloween.

Taylor hasn’t held back in expressing his feelings for the registered nurse since confirming their relationship.

“Happy Birthday to this human from another planet,” the actor wrote on Instagram in March, commemorating Tay’s birthday.

He continued, “You are the most amazing soul I’ve ever had the honor of knowing.”

“Every day, I try to imitate you.”

This year will be your best yet, and I can’t wait to share it with you.

“I adore you, Tay,” says the narrator.

“Hug the ones you love at this time,” he exclaimed a year ago.

Keep your grip on them.

Make a happy face

guffaw

Feel grateful for each and every moment of your life.

There are no guarantees in life.

The most valuable gift is LOVE.

“Love as much as you can.”