Taylor Dye, Maddie and Tae’s first child, was born after a month in the hospital.

Taylor Dye of Maddie and Tae has given birth to her first child after a month in the hospital.

Dye gave birth three months early to a baby girl, Leighton Grace Kerr, according to the country singer and her husband, songwriter Josh Kerr.

She weighed two pounds, five ounces when she was born on Monday afternoon.

Despite the fact that Dye was supposed to give birth in the spring, there are serious positive vibes surrounding baby Leighton.

“Leighton Grace Kerr, born January 17, 2022 she’s beautiful, strong, and everything we have ever dreamed of. she chose to be a Capricorn like her daddy. we already can’t wait for the day we get to finally take her home,” Dye, one half of country duo Maddie and Tae, wrote on Instagram.

Dye and Kerr shared photos from the historic event.

The proud new parents can be seen in one photo looking at their baby girl.

Someone is holding Leighton’s baby foot in another photo.

The news comes a week after Kerr informed fans on Instagram that Dye had been hospitalized for a month following what should have been a routine 24-week checkup.

Dye and Kerr are both shown lying down and giving thumbs up in that photo.

Dye was admitted to the hospital right after the checkup, according to Kerr, and they’ve been there ever since.

Dye was due to give birth sooner than expected, according to Kerr.

Kerr wrote, “Our sweet girl is great; she is just a little more excited than she is ready to be in the world.”

Dye and Kerr married in a small ceremony in Nashville nearly two years ago.

Dye announced her pregnancy in November and revealed the baby’s gender.

