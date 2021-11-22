Taylor Dye, Maddie’s and Tae’s first child, is pregnant.

Taylor Dye, Maddie’s and Tae’s daughter, is expecting her first child.

Taylor Dye, 26, is expecting her first child with husband Josh Kerr.

Dye made the announcement on Instagram, where she showed off her growing baby bump and revealed that she is expecting a baby girl in 2022.

“Mom and dad. baby Kerr is joining us earthside in spring ’22 and we are already so deeply in love,” Dye captioned the adorable trio of photos, while her husband adorably commented, “Emotional overload. the most beautiful pregnant woman on the planet.”

Taylor Kerr (@taylordye) shared this.

The pregnancy announcement drew a lot of attention, including from Maddie Marlow, Dye’s bandmate.

“Thank you Jesus for the biggest blessing!! I CANT WAIT TO MEET HER,” Marlow wrote in the comments section of Dye’s post. Shay Mooney added, “Dude!!!!!!! Congrats yalll!!!!!!” Natalie Stovall added, “CONGRATULATIONS!!! So happy for y’all!!”

The couple announced their engagement almost two years after they married.

“Can’t wait to love you forever Joshua Peter Kerr,” Dye wrote on social media after Kerr proposed in September 2019 after more than a year of dating.

“WE’RE ENGAGED!!!!!!!!!!” The couple married in February 2020 at Ruby in Nashville, Tennessee.

Of course, Dye is one-half of the popular country duo Maddie andamp; Tae, with Marlow filling in for the other half.

In January 2022, the duo will embark on their headlining All Song No Static Tour.

Meanwhile, Kerr is a songwriter and musician who has collaborated with some of country music’s biggest names, including Keith Urban, Kenny Chesney, and Dolly Parton.

