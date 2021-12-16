Taylor Hill dazzles in Victoria’s Secret’s sultry new collection of frilly lingerie.

Taylor Hill dazzles in sultry lingerie for Victoria’s Secret’s sultry new collection.

Taylor Hill, a model, tries her hardest to toil for a living by posing in lingerie inspired by the design.

Taylor, 25, was photographed wearing red lace underwear from Victoria’s Secret’s Heritage Toile collection.

She was also seen relaxing on a lounger while wearing a black teddy.

Hailey Bieber, Adut Akech, and Paloma Elsesser are among the models featured in the campaign.

Taylor’s third cover for fashionista magazine Vogue’s Mexico edition, featuring a leggy pose, was published earlier this year.

And that meant working in a revealing dress and black stockings from the comfort of my own home.

“My third Vogue Mexico cover!” she exclaimed on social media.

“Every time I pinch myself.”

[email protected] or 0207 782 4104.

07423 720 250 is our WhatsApp number.

We, too, pay for videos.

To add yours, go here.

For the next six weeks, get The Sun newspaper delivered for free by clicking here.