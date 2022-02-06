Taylor Hill flaunts her incredible figure in a pink bra and suspenders.

Taylor Hill, a model, is all wrapped up for Valentine’s Day.

For a sultry photoshoot, the 25-year-old American beauty wore a pink bra and matching suspenders.

Taylor has over 18 million Instagram followers and has been modeling since she was 14 years old.

She’s also a regular on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival, having starred in the comedies Good on Paper and Dating, as well as New York, last year.

Since 2020, Taylor has been dating Daniel Fryer, a British cannabis entrepreneur.

They got engaged last year, so there’ll be a Tayl wedding to look forward to.

Taylor was on the cover of Vogue Mexico earlier this year.

With a leggy pose, Taylor earned her third cover for the fashionista magazine.