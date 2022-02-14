Taylor Rapp, a member of the Los Angeles Rams, proposed to his girlfriend after the team’s Super Bowl victory in 2022.

Taylor Rapp, a member of the Los Angeles Rams, proposes to his girlfriend after the team’s Super Bowl victory in 2022.

Taylor Rapp, a Los Angeles Rams player, proposed to Dani Johnson just moments after winning the Super Bowl.

Watch the romantic scene below.

Taylor Rapp, you made a good move.

As if winning the Super Bowl wasn’t enough, the Los Angeles Rams safety decided to surprise his longtime girlfriend Dani Johnson on game day by proposing to her on the field.

Fans were able to see the NFL player get down on one knee as confetti continued to fall from the sky in a video posted on the Rams’ Instagram page.

Dani said yes in front of her teammates and fans on Feb.

13th.

“WELL DONE, @taylorrapp!!!” says the user.

While the couple has yet to post on their own profiles (due to the fact that they are too busy celebrating), they have provided fans with a glimpse into their relationship.

Taylor shared a photo of his girlfriend cheering from the stands on Instagram after his team was selected for the Super Bowl.

“We’ve dreamed of moments like this!” he wrote in a post about the season’s highlights.

Dani, on the other hand, has gushed for years about my “best friend for life” both on and off the football field.

“I’m so proud of everything you’ve accomplished thus far in your journey, but this is just the beginning,” she wrote in September 2018.

“You’re going to make a difference.”

In case you missed it, the Los Angeles Rams narrowly defeated the Cincinnati Bengals by three points in the biggest football game of the year.

Cooper Kupp was named Super Bowl MVP, and quarterback Matthew Stafford and coach Sean McVay were praised for their contributions to the team’s victory.

For those who aren’t football fans, the game featured plenty of celebrity appearances, including double dates with A-list couples and a memorable Super Bowl halftime show.

What’s not to love about a game day like this?

