Taylor Sheridan, creator of ‘Yellowstone,’ wrote the pilot for ‘Kansas City’ within 48 hours of having the idea ‘on the spot.’

With the new mob drama Kansas City, Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan brings Sylvester Stallone to scripted television.

Sheridan’s massive nine-figure deal with ViacomCBS will see the writerdirector bring multiple new series to his Yellowstone universe on streaming service Paramount(plus).

This year, Kansas City will join Yellowstone, 1883, and Mayor of Kingstown in Sheridan’s rapidly expanding TV universe.

And it’ll be on TV screens soon.

Sheridan came up with the idea for Kansas City “on the spot” a few years ago, and he wrote a pilot script in a matter of hours.

Sheridan shifted his focus to writing and directing after giving up his acting career, which included a two-season stint on Sons of Anarchy.

And it was a wise decision.

Sheridan was nominated for an Academy Award for three critically acclaimed screenplays: Sicario, Hell or High Water, and Wind River.

As a result, he was able to land a deal with the Paramount Network to produce Yellowstone.

The drama starring Kevin Costner has been a huge success for Paramount, breaking ratings records for a cable drama.

Sheridan signed a (dollar)200 million deal with ViacomCBS to produce five new series over three years as a result of his success.

Kansas City, starring Sylvester Stallone, is one of Sheridan’s numerous projects currently in development.

Stallone will star in and executive produce the new series, according to Deadline, marking the first time in the actor’s nearly 50-year career that he will play a TV lead.

Stallone will star in Kansas City as Sal, a legendary New York City Italian mobster who is forced to relocate to an unlikely location — Kansas City, Missouri.

The series takes place in the present day, and it follows Sal as he attempts to reestablish his Italian mafia family in the straight-shooting Missouri town.

The character of Stallone has trouble adjusting to life in the Midwest.

He does, however, make some unlikely allies who join him on his quest for power.

Kansas City is the brainchild of Terrence Winter, the creator of Sheridan and Boardwalk Empire, and will be produced by 101 Studios and MTV Entertainment Studios, with Winter serving as showrunner.

The idea for Kansas City came from 101 Studios CEO David C Glasser telling Sheridan, “What if you came up with the cool wildness of Goodfellas with Stallone?”

