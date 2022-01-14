Taylor Sheridan Reacts to ‘Yellowstone’ Cast Receiving Their First-Ever SAG Award Nomination

Taylor Sheridan Reacts to ‘Yellowstone’ Cast Receiving First-Ever SAG Award Nomination

Taylor Sheridan’s western Yellowstone has finally gotten some attention from the film industry.

The top-rated cable drama has been nominated for its first SAG award after four seasons.

Sheridan has previously stated that he does not make Yellowstone in order to receive accolades.

The creator, on the other hand, believes that this particular industry honor is well-deserved.

Yellowstone has finally received its first major award nomination after years of snubs.

It’s a big one, too.

The cast of Sheridan’s western has been nominated for a Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Ensemble in a Drama Series.

Yellowstone will compete against ensembles from Succession, Squid Game, The Morning Show, and The Handmaid’s Tale in this highly competitive category.

Only one Creative Arts Emmy nomination for production design for a narrative contemporary program had preceded the SAG nomination.

Yellowstone was also nominated for a Cinematography in a Regular Series for Commercial Television award by the American Society of Cinematography in 2019.

Sheridan has previously stated that he does not make Yellowstone for accolades or critical acclaim.

Rather, he tailors the show to a specific demographic: cowboys.

“I think it enrages and confounds some people who study storytelling because those who get it eat it up and those who try to look at it critically see a mess…I think it enrages and confounds some people who study storytelling because they eat it up and see a mess…I think it infuriates and confounds some people who study storytelling because they try to look at it with a critical eye see a mess…”

They have no idea why this thing is so popular,” Sheridan told The New York Times.

However, Sheridan believes that the cast’s SAG nomination is well-deserved.

Kevin Costner, Kelly Reilly, Luke Grimes, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, and Gil Birmingham are among the cast members of the Yellowstone movie.

“There is no greater honor for an actor than to be recognized by his or her peers.

In a statement, Sheridan said, “Congratulations to our incredibly talented cast on this wonderful and well-deserved nomination.”

David Glasser, the executive producer of Yellowstone and the CEO of 101 Studios, agreed with Sheridan, calling the season 4 finale “wonderful.”

“It’s incredibly rewarding to see Yellowstone’s reputation among our peers grow as we approach the…

