Taylor Sheridan, the creator of ‘Yellowstone,’ plays who on the show?

Taylor Sheridan, the creator of ‘Yellowstone,’ appears on the show as who?

The story of the Duttons and their beloved ranch, which has been in the family for six generations, is told in Yellowstone.

On the neo-western, there are a number of supporting characters who get their chance to steal the show every now and then.

Travis Wheatley, one of those supporting characters, has unexpectedly become a major player in season 4.

Taylor Sheridan, creator of the Yellowstone series, plays him.

Sheridan was nominated for an Academy Award for writing the film Hell or High Water before creating Yellowstone.

Wind River and Those Who Wish Me Dead were also directed by him.

Sheridan has risen to prominence in Hollywood thanks to the success of his Paramount Network series.

On the new streamer Paramount(plus), the Texas native signed a massive deal with CBSViacom to expand his Yellowstone universe with multiple spinoffs — as well as a number of new shows, including Mayor of Kingstown.

Sheridan worked as an actor before turning to writing and directing.

On Veronica Mars, he appeared in five episodes.

In Sons of Anarchy, he played Deputy Chief David Hale before the character was killed off in season 3.

Sheridan’s focus has shifted to writing and directing, but he still acts on occasion.

On Yellowstone, he plays Travis Wheatley, a cowboy and horse trader who first appeared in the first season.

In Season 1, Episode 5, “Coming Home,” Sheridan appeared as Travis, a horse merchant dealing in tog-grade race stallions.

Travis was summoned by John Dutton (Kevin Costner) to assist him in selecting horses for his ranch.

In season 2, Sheridan made two appearances as Travis, and the skilled horse rider also appeared in season 3.

However, each of those appearances was brief.

In season 4, John Dutton hires Travis to ride for the Yellowstone Ranch as part of his quest to become a major horseman.

Fans have watched Travis assemble a team of champion horses and riders, and it’s given Sheridan the opportunity to shine as an actor on the show while also demonstrating his riding abilities.

Sheridan grew up in Yellowstone, which is why it is so authentic when it comes to the world of cowboys and ranchers.

Sheridan is a rancher who grew up in Bosque County, Texas, near Cranfills Gap.

And the cowboy skills on display in Yellowstone are real.

Sheridan was only 14 years old when he got his hands on…

