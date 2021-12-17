Taylor Swift and Kim Kardashian may have just buried their rivalry.

Taylor Swift and Kim Kardashian’s rivalry may have been buried.

Have Kim Kardashian and Taylor Swift put their feud to rest? During an interview on the Honestly With Bari Weiss podcast, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star complimented the “Shake It Off” singer’s music while discussing her path to becoming a lawyer and her political views.

When asked about her musical preferences, Weiss inquired about Kardashian’s favorite Swift album, to which the KKW Beauty founder replied, “I really like a lot of her songs.”

They’re all extremely endearing and catchy.

While some fans sneered at Kardashian’s remark about not knowing the name of a Swift song, others saw it as a gesture of goodwill in the stars’ feud.

Through the reality star’s estranged husband, Kanye West, Kardashian and Swift have a long history.

At the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards, West famously interrupted Swift’s acceptance speech to argue that Beyoncé should have won instead of her.

Then, in 2016, West released his song “Famous,” in which he rapped, “I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex Why? I made that b- famous.” At the time, the Yeezy designer claimed that Swift had given her blessing to include the lyric, and Kardashian then released audio of Swift calling the first line “a compliment.”

Swift, on the other hand, denied knowing about West calling her a “b-,” calling it “character assassination” in a social media statement.

She would later put the onus on West to mend fences between them, but she insisted she didn’t want to dwell on the negative.

In a Twitter thread, Kardashian also stated that there were “more serious and important matters” to address than the celebrity feud’s ebbs and flows.

Kardashian was also asked by her estranged husband to name her favorite album, which she did without hesitation.

“I really like ‘Yeezus,’ because it’s like when you’re there and you’re in it,” she said of West’s 2013 album.

“I really love ‘My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy,’ too,” she said of her ex’s 2010 album. Kardashian and West divorced in February after nearly seven years of marriage.

