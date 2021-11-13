Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, and Other New Music Must-Haves are featured on The MixtapE!

For any music lover, Fridays with new music are both exciting and terrifying.

It’s essentially a weekly holiday when fans’ favorite artists and newcomers alike release their latest works for all to hear, flooding streaming services and digital retailers with an onslaught of aural delights (and, let’s be honest, a few duds, too).

Who, on the other hand, has time to sit and listen to everything before updating their playlists?

It turns out that we do.

The MixtapE welcomes you!

We really do have it “All Too Well,” music fans.

Taylor Swift’s Red (Taylor’s Version) is the biggest story to emerge from this week’s New Music Friday.

Taylor re-recorded the album amid her ongoing legal battle over her masters, and it now has 30 songs, including previously unreleased vault songs.

“Just a friendly reminder,” Taylor wrote to her fans on Instagram, “that if you hadn’t emboldened me, I would never have believed it was possible to go back and remake my previous work, uncovering lost art and forgotten gems along the way.”

“Red will soon be mine once more, but it has always been ours.”

At the end of the day, Taylor isn’t the only major artist releasing new music.

This weekend’s playlist is set to be extra special, thanks to Beyoncé and Jessica Simpson.

“All Too Well (10 Minute Version)” by Taylor Swift.

While it’s difficult to choose just one song from Taylor’s re-recorded album, fans can’t get enough of the extended version of this song, which may shed light on her previous relationship with Jake Gyllenhaal.

“They say all’s well that ends well,” she sings, “but every time you double-cross my mind, I’m in a new hell.”

“You said it would have been fine if we were closer in age / And that made me want to die.” Consider us hooked!

“Be Alive” by Beyoncé

Queen Bey is back with a new original song from the upcoming film King Richard, after a year away from music.

The film depicts a father’s quest to turn his two youngest daughters, Venus and Serena Williams, into tennis superstars.

Beyoncé sings, “It feels so good to be alive / Got all my sisters by my side.”

“I couldn’t wipe this Black away even if I tried / That’s why I lift my head in pride / Now we’re back on top of the world.”

“Neighborhood,” Caleb McLaughlin

Caleb’s new song is a smooth R&B number inspired by Stranger Things.

Latest News from Infosurhoy.