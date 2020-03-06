Taylor Swift Donates $1 Million to Nashville Tornado Relief

Taylor Swift is using her platform for good.

On Thursday morning, the music superstar took to Instagram Stories and expressed her support for all those affected by the tornadoes in and around Nashville.

“Nashville is my home and the fact that so many people have lost their homes and so much more in Middle Tennessee is devastating to me,” Taylor wrote on Instagram Stories. “I’ve made a donation to the Middle Tennessee Emergency Response Fund. If you’d like to do the same, swipe up.”

She directed fans to the official website where supporters can contribute in any way. E! News has learned Taylor donated $1 million to the cause.

In the early morning hours of Tuesday, violent tornadoes swept through the middle of Tennessee. According to NBC News, the event left at least 24 people dead making it the second-deadliest tornado event in state history.

Since the news broke, many country music artists have expressed their support for those affected.

“We are so proud to call Nashville our home, and have seen first-hand that this community is strong, resilient, and compassionate. What this town does best in times of need, is come together, so it is only fitting that our tour starts tomorrow in Nashville at Bridgestone Arena. Friday and Saturday, through the power of music, we will all unite to celebrate the spirit of our incredible city,” Dan + Shay said in a statement today. “On behalf of Dan + Shay, we will be making a $100,000 donation to The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee. We are looking forward to two unforgettable shows, in the town we hold dearest to our hearts.”

After Dierks Bentley‘s drummer Steve Misamore lost his home in the tornadoes, the country singer rallied his band and crew to help in the cleanup.

“Grateful he and CarryAnn are ok. We are donating to the Middle Tennessee emergency response fund for victims,” Dierks shared on Instagram. “Donate at the link in my bio.”

And for other artists like Cole Swindell, they are hoping to raise funds through their shows and upcoming concerts.

“Can’t believe what has happened in my backyard and all over middle TN. My thoughts and prayers are with everyone who was affected by last night’s storm,” the “Break Up In the End” singer shared online. “I will be donating all the proceeds from my Merch sales from my show in Toledo, OH on Thursday. #PrayForNashville.”

Chris Young added, “My heart goes out to everyone who lost friends or family last night. It’s devastating to see photos this morning of the city I call home. I don’t even recognize some of the locations it’s so bad… to help I’m donating $50,000 to the Music City Inc Foundation. If you want to help feel free to visit the site here.”