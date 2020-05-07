Taylor Swift Drinking Wine Is a Big “Isolation” Mood

Taylor Swift sure does have style.

On Thursday, the “Lover” singer gave fans a look into her social distancing mood with an epic Instagram post. Sitting comfortably on her glamorous couch and donning Free People’s Bali Daisy Jane oversized sweater (now sold out) and slouch joggers, Swift can be seen holding up a glass of wine as she flashes the camera a fierce pout,.

“biiig isolation,” she captioned the snap, adding some wine and snake emojis that could confirm something major. Her post comes days after fans speculated that the Grammy winner has a big announcement planned. After posting what appeared to be an innocent selfie, Swifties noticed that the timestamp on the post was exactly 5:08 p.m. ET, which they believe to be Swift’s way of saying that something exciting is coming on May 8. Further confirming their theory, the date in question happens to fall on a Friday, which fans know is the day of the week that she always drops new music on.

Still not convinced? Swift also made a reference to the number 58 in her music video for “The Man” during the video’s wedding scene, where a message that reads, “58 Years Later,” can be seen. Using Swift’s social media for Easter eggs, some believe that the new track’s name has been hinted in some of her recent posts since she has been using the word “heavenly” frequently.

While the “Style” singer has yet to confirm if anything is actually happening on Friday, she’s been treating fans to plenty of social distancing-themed content lately. In addition to her newsworthy selfie, Swift also posted a snap of her cat Olivia Benson, who appears to be living her best life. “Captain Olivia Benson off duty like-,” she captioned the hilarious pic.

The Cats star’s famous fur babies also gave away a major clue about Swift and her longtime beau Joe Alwyn. In an Instagram post shared by The Favourite actor, her cat Benjamin Button can be seen hiding inside of a paper shopping bag, proving that the couple has been social distancing together.

—Originally published May 7, 2020, at 12:35 p.m. PT