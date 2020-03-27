Taylor Swift Fan Is “So Grateful” After Receiving Financial Help From the Pop Star

Taylor Swiftis spreading cheer—and her wealth—to some lucky fans.

Holly Turner is one of the lucky Swifties who is $3,000 richer thanks to the pop star. She tells E! News the singer gifted her the substantial amount of money after seeing a post on Tumblr, in which Turner lamented the impact coronavirus has had on the music industry, as well as the general economy. “I saw that she had just started following me on tumblr, so I was jumping around and screaming about that, and then I saw that the top post on Tumblr was about the fact that I was financially struggling and I thought, ‘There’s no way she’s following me because of that.’ Then I started losing my mind even more.”

According to Holly, she was living in New York City and working as a freelance music photographer when the coronavirus pandemic forced residents of the state into their homes. Unfortunately, with public events postponed or cancelled entirely, Holly didn’t have any jobs lined-up to pay her bills with. “I wasn’t going to be able to stay in my apartment after May, if it weren’t for this,” she explains.

She adds, “I have been working my entire life to be able to live in New York City and I thought that was going to be taken, and she saved that for me. So, I am just so, so, so grateful.”

For now, Holly plans to continue to live out her dream in the Big Apple, but once the mandatory Stay at Home order is over, she’s going to return to doing what she loves most. And with living in the city crossed off her list, Holly hopes to achieve another goal of hers: “My biggest dream in the entire world would be to be able to photograph Taylor Swift.”

Prior to this life-changing experience, the photographer says she looked up to Taylor because of the way she was “able to kind of stand-up in the face of what everyone was throwing her way.”

In a way, Taylor is helping fans do the same thing, whether it be through music or a charitable sum.