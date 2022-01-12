Jake Gyllenhaal Posing for a Red-Themed Photo Shoot: Taylor Swift Fans React

﻿Taylor Swift Fans React to Jake Gyllenhaal’s Red-Themed Photo Shoot

Taylor Swift’s 2012 album, Red, had a resurgence in 2021 when she re-recorded it, and now Swifties are noticing new similarities between the actor and his pop star ex, Jake Gyllenhaal.

Gyllenhaal wears a pair of red heart glasses in a new photo shoot for W Magazine, which are very similar to the ones Swift wore in the music video for her hit song “22.”

He also wears a bold red shirt in one shot, vacuums a long red carpet in another, and poses inside a giant letter wearing a pop of red with a white suit.

With the significance of the Red era and direct ties to Gyllenhaal, the shoot had fans going crazy online.

Some of the best reactions were as follows:

Jake Gyllenhaal vacuums Taylor Swift’s scarf https://twitter.com/2cdQE2K6cG

wtfff (hashtag)RedTaylorsVersionpic.twitter.combt9snbdD9I by Jake Gyllenhaal for W magazine wtfff

Red was the color of love for him.

cTT2cCQOs1 (hashtag)JakeGyllenhaalpic.twitter.comcTT2cCQOs1 (hashtag)JakeGyllenhaalpic.twitter.comcTT2cCQ

What is going on here pic.twitter.comkhoscitGin Jake Gyllenhaal is really in his Red era, huh?

Are the Swifties okay? pic.twitter.comlL0VxR3j1F Jake Gyllenhaal vacuuming a big old red scarf

WJX6ZChYRe(hashtag)jakegyllenhaalpic.twitter.comWJX6ZChYRe(hashtag)jakegyllenhaalpic.twitter.comWJX6ZChYRe(hashtag)jakegyllenhaalpic.twitter.

Despite the fact that Gyllenhaal did not mention Swift in the interview, he did recall an awkward encounter with another A-lister, Brad Pitt.

“When I met Brad Pitt on the set of The Good Girl, I was definitely starstruck.”

“I was working with Jennifer Aniston, who was his wife at the time, and there were a lot of racy scenes,” Gyllenhaal said, revealing that he had a major crush on Aniston while filming.

“I remember reaching out to shake his hand and accidentally knocking on the door.

‘Well, you have another one,’ he said, confidently and kindly.

‘It’s fine.’ It was a lovely exchange, but I was clearly starstruck.”

Watch the video below for more from Swift:

CONTENT RELATED TO THIS SUBJECT:

Jake Gyllenhaal Poses for Red-Themed Photo Shoot — Taylor Swift Fans React

Jake Gyllenhaal vacuuming Taylor Swift’s scarf pic.twitter.com/2cdQE2K6cG

— mariam (: (@mariamaquarium) January 12, 2022

jake gyllenhaal for W magazine wtfff #RedTaylorsVersionpic.twitter.com/bt9snbdD9I

— eddie_swift (@eddie_klauss) January 12, 2022

Loving him was red. #JakeGyllenhaalpic.twitter.com/cTT2cCQOs1

— Bex Sinden (@bexsinden) January 12, 2022

Jake Gyllenhaal is really in his Red era, huh? What’s going on here pic.twitter.com/khoscitGin

— HOPE BARKER (@heyhopebarker) January 12, 2022

Jake Gyllenhaal vacuuming a big old red scarf…are the Swifties ok? pic.twitter.com/lL0VxR3j1F

— AndyLincoln’s Finger (@Lincolns_Finger) January 12, 2022

EVERYONE STAY CALM STAY CALM#jakegyllenhaalpic.twitter.com/WJX6ZChYRe

— ellie (@jakeghaall) January 12, 2022