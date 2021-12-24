Taylor Swift Goes Around the House in Her Own Merchandise

Around the House, Taylor Swift Wears Her Own Merchandise

Taylor Swift may be one of the most famous people on the planet, but she still enjoys getting free clothes.

Producer Morgan Neville revealed in a behind-the-scenes featurette for Swift’s Netflix documentary Miss Americana that a cut scene would have shown Swift wearing her own merchandise while “at home.”

Lana Wilson and Neville discuss their favorite scenes from filming Miss Americana in a featurette for the film.

Neville introduced a cut scene that showed Swift with her brother near the beginning of the featurette.

“There was also a scene in her kitchen where her brother confronts her about wearing her own merch at home,” Neville said.

“But it’s free for me,” the producer continued, “and she’s wearing her own sweatpants, sweatshirt, and T-shirt.”

The Director of “Miss Americana” on the One Taylor Swift Controversy Not Covered in the Documentary

Swift’s discussion of wearing her own merchandise was not the only scene from Miss Americana that was cut from the final cut.

Wilson revealed in an interview with Decider that she had a specific runtime in mind when making the film.

Wilson told Decider, “Every movie I’ve made is 86 minutes.”

“I believe that length is ideal for a film.”

I wanted it to be gripping and engrossing.

Taylor’s career was not something I wanted to write about in an encyclopedia.

I wanted to create something that was focused on this particular metamorphosis she was undergoing.”

“We had a 40-minute version of Taylor writing ‘Only the Young,’ which I found completely riveting… There is so much song-writing stuff I wish we could have put in,” the Miss Americana director continued.

I could watch that stuff for hours, but I’d say all of the big moments in the movie that I wanted to happen are there.”

‘Ivy’ was personally approved by Taylor Swift for use in Emily and Sue’s romantic ‘Dickinson’ scene.

Swift’s 2019 album Lover was the focus of Miss Americana’s attention.

Swift has released two more albums since then: folklore and evermore.

Folklore won Album of the Year and was nominated for Best Pop Vocal Album at the Grammy Awards in 2021.

The album’s lead single, “cardigan,” received nominations for Song of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance, while “exile” received a nomination for Best Pop…

Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.