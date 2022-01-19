Taylor Swift, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Nicole Richie, and Others Played Matchmaker for Their Friends

Playing Cupid! Throughout the years, a slew of celebrities have admitted to assisting mutual friends in sparking romances.

For her part, Hailee Steinfeld explained the advice she gave Sophie Turner, who was interested in learning more about Joe Jonas.

“I will say, I did get that text from Sophie saying, ‘So tell me about Joe,’ and I was like, ‘Go for it,'” the singer told Nova 96.9 during a radio interview in 2018.

Steinfeld later clarified how much of an impact she had on her friends’ growing romance a year later.

In October 2019, Dickinson said on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, “I definitely got the, ‘So tell me about Joe Jonas’ call.”

“I’ve known Sophie for years, and she’s one of my favorite people.

Joe is in the same boat.

Joe and I worked together a few years ago, and he’s a wonderful person, so I’ll take credit for that!”

The actress and musician first sparked romance rumors in 2016, before announcing their relationship at HBO’s Golden Globes afterparty the following year.

After attending the 2019 Billboard Music Awards, the couple secretly married two years later, followed by a second wedding in Sarrians, France, the following year.

“They are head over heels in love.”

She’s young but mature, and she’s from a small English town, so it’s not surprising,” a source told Us Weekly exclusively after they got engaged.

“They’re a great match, and his friends and family adore her, and she adores him.”

Willa Jonas, Turner and Jonas’ daughter, was born in 2020 after the couple chose to keep the majority of their pregnancy private.

A source told Us that the couple were excited to have more children four months after Willa’s arrival.

In December 2020, an insider revealed, “They are very excited to expand their family.”

“Having the baby has brought them closer together and made them want to start a family.”

Another celebrity who proudly claimed credit for his successful love connection with Modern Family costar Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello was Jesse Tyler Ferguson.

“I’ve never spoken about it; I was waiting for them to say something, and they did.”

