Taylor Swift Just Made a Major Move for Her Songwriting

Taylor Swift has signed in the blank space.

On Thursday, it was announced the megawatt star has signed an exclusive global publishing agreement with Universal Music Publishing Group. Per a press release, the agreement is effective immediately and “strengthens the partnership between Swift and the Universal Music family” as Universal Music Group is the star’s exclusive worldwide recorded music partner and, per her announcement in 2018, Universal Music Group’s Republic Records is her U.S. label partner.

“I’m proud to extend my partnership with Lucian Grainge and the Universal Music family by signing with UMPG, and for the opportunity to work with Jody Gerson, the first woman to run a major music publishing company,” the 10-time Grammy winner said in a statement. “Jody is an advocate for women’s empowerment and one of the most-respected and accomplished industry leaders.”

The performer also addressed UMPG Nashville Chairman and CEO Troy Tomlinson, who worked with Swift when she was signed to Sony/ATV Music Publishing and he served as its Nashville president and CEO. At 14, the songstress was the youngest signing in the company’s history. “Troy Tomlinson has been an amazing part of my team for over half my life and a passionate torchbearer for songwriters,” she said. “It’s an honor to get to work with such an incredible team, especially when it comes to my favorite thing in the world: songwriting.”

“I’ve had the distinct pleasure of working with Taylor since she was 14 years old, and she still amazes me daily,” Tomlinson said in a statement. “The true definition of a multigenerational artist and songwriter, Taylor’s songs, vision and unwavering determination have always been an inspiration. I am so happy and so proud to continue representing Taylor and her music, and I am confident that UMPG will be the best, most creative partner in providing unparalleled opportunities for her songs.”

“We are honored to welcome Taylor Swift to UMPG,” Gerson said. “Using her power and voice to create a better world, Taylor’s honest and brave songwriting continues to be an inspiration to countless fans. We look forward to further amplifying Taylor’s voice and songs across the globe.”

The new deal comes nearly eight months since she spoke out about Scooter Braun‘s company acquiring Big Machine Label Group, her former record label, and as a result, owning the master recordings to her first six albums—all of which she wrote or co-wrote.

Swift has since promoted her latest music, Lover, with an emphasis on the rights artists have to their work.

“One thing about this album that’s really special to me is that it’s the first one that I will own of my work,” she said on Good Morning America in August. “I just think that artists deserve to own their work. I just feel very passionately about that.”