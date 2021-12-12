Taylor Swift, Kate Beckinsale, and Other Celebrities Who Are Crazy About Their Cats

Taylor Swift, Kate Beckinsale, and other Hollywood A-listers have a serious obsession with their feline companions.

Meredith Grey and Olivia Benson, the singer’s pets named after some of her favorite fictional characters, have never been shy about their affection for her.

In an interview with TIME in April 2019, the Grammy winner admitted that her cuddly kittens are the “most influential factor” in her life.

“I have cats,” she says.

“I’m completely enamored with them,” she admitted at the time.

“It’s just a joy to be around them.”

I adore my cats so much that when the opportunity to play one in the film Cats arose, I knew I had to take it.”

Swift teased that working on the film was her “calling in life” and that she jumped at the chance to learn “how to be as much like a cat as I possibly could” with her costars, despite the fact that the 2019 film adaptation of the famous Broadway musical didn’t make a big splash with audiences.

Later that month, the Nashville native revealed how she met her third cat, Benjamin Button, on the set of a music video and decided to adopt him.

“[They] handed me this tiny cat, and he just started purring and… looked at me like, ‘You’re my mom, and we’re going to live together.’ I fell in love.”

“You’re going to get the cat, aren’t you?” Brendon [Urie] said during an Instagram Live.

Swift and fellow cat lover Katy Perry share an obsession with kittens, despite their past “Bad Blood.”

Kitty Purry, the singer’s beloved pet, died in April.

“15 years ago, Kitty Purry crawled through my then-boyfriend’s window, fully pregnant and seeking shelter,” Perry wrote on Instagram.

“Thank you for the cuddles and company along the way, Kitty.”

My brother David and @garethwalters have been fantastic co-parents.

“(hashtag)kittypurryforever,” says the author.

See more celebrities who are crazy about their kittens by scrolling down.

