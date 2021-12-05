Taylor Swift, Khloe Kardashian, and Others Love to Bake

Creating the perfect cake, pie, or batch of cupcakes takes a lot of skill and patience.

While going into the kitchen to bake a tasty treat isn’t for everyone, there are a few celebrities who are serious bakers.

Take, for instance, Taylor Swift.

The singer of “You Need to Calm Down” enjoys baking and uses her picture-perfect creations to express her love for others.

Swift made a homemade pink cake for her friend Selena Gomez’s 26th birthday in July 2018, with the words “Gomez or go home” written in white icing.

A white icing heart with the number “26” written in the center complemented the thoughtful dessert.

Even more impressive is the fact that the Grammy winner, who was on the East Coast at the time, baked the cake despite being thousands of miles away from the birthday girl in California.

“Will I let distance stop me from celebrating my best friend’s bday? I mean, I could, but why would I want two?” the Miss Americana star asked on Instagram Stories at the time.

Swift famously whipped up a fresh batch of chocolate chip cookies for former nemesis Katy Perry in June 2019 after the two ended their long-running feud.

The plate on which the dessert was served was adorned with red frosting that read “Peace at last,” as well as peace signs adorned with rainbow sprinkles.

At the time, the American Idol judge captioned an Instagram photo, “Feels good.”

Perry also added “Let’s Be Friends” to the location in the photo, tagging Swift.

Swift later revealed that Swift’s cookies were “incredible” during an interview with SiriusXM’s Hits 1 in Hollywood.

“They were soft,” Perry continued.

“I couldn’t believe they weren’t store-bought,” says the author.

Khloé Kardashian is another celebrity chef with a lot of experience.

In September 2019, the Revenge Body host demonstrated her baking prowess by starting to bake bread on a regular basis.

She’s since added custom birthday cakes, madeleines, and other baked goods to her repertoire.

