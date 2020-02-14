Taylor Swift Makes Surprise Appearance at 2020 NME Awards in Edgy Suit

Taylor Swift‘s latest look suits her well!

The 30-year-old pop star attended the NME Awards 2020 at O2 Academy Brixton in London on Wednesday. Swift wore an edgy Monse suit, or half-suit, with half of her top comprised of a black and white pinstriped blazer and the other half a white shirt, paired with black and white pinstriped shorts, white pointed lace-up ankle boots by Gianvito Rossi and a white cross-body Jimmy Choo purse. She also wore her hair up and sported her signature red lipstick.

Swift, who has sold more singles than any other artist in the U.S. in the past decade, according to Forbes, won the NME Award for Best Solo Act in the World. Fellow nominees included Billie Eilish, Lizzo, Beck, Charli XCX, FKA twigs, Lana Del Rey and Yungblud.

During her acceptance speech, Swift poked fun at winning her second NME Award, which is shaped like a middle finger. “It’s amazing to have a matching set. I’m honored,” she said, later joking, “This is my first time at the NME Awards, and like, I just feel like everyone here is so shy, so reserved. Are you guys having any fun tonight? Are you going to come out of your shells at all?”

“Oh, wait no. This is like the craziest award show I’ve ever been to,” she added.

Fans in attendance spotted Swift’s boyfriend, British actor Joe Alwyn, kissing her in their seats.

At the NME Awards in 2016, the 30-year-old accepted the award for Best International Solo Artist via a pre-recorded video shown during the event.

“I gotta be honest with you about this,” she teased while holding up the statue. “When you first open up the box, this feels a little aggressive and then you get used to it.”

This marks the first celebrity event Swift has attended since she appeared at the premiere of her Netflix documentary Miss Americana at the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah three weeks ago. The singer canceled what was supposed to be a surprise appearance at the 2020 Grammys, which took place a few days later.

She was nominated for Grammys for Best Pop Vocal Album and Song of the Year and lost both to Eilish. Taylor lost Best Pop Solo Performance to Lizzo.

Earlier in January, Swift attended the 2020 Golden Globes with Joe.