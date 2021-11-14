Taylor Swift nailed the casting of Dylan O’Brien and Sadie Sink in a short film.

Taylor Swift’s casting of Dylan O’Brien and Sadie Sink in a short film is spot-on.

Dylan O’Brien and Sadie Sink were the only two people Taylor Swift had in mind for her All Too Well short film.

Taylor also appears and directs the angst-filled short, which includes a new, 10-minute version of the song of the same name from her re-recorded version of her 2012 album Red, which was released Friday, Nov.

12, in the midst of a legal battle over the pop star’s musical rights.

Taylor told E!’s Daily Pop about casting Dylan and Sadie, “I got their numbers and sent them text messages, and I had already created an entire treatment and script and like, visual kind of references of what I wanted to do.”

“I wanted to have everything ready, like who my DP is, who we’re using for set design, who we’re using for editing, who we’re using for, who we’re using for, who we’re using for, who we’re using for, who we’re using for, who we’re using for, who we’re using for, who we’re using for, who we’re using for, who we’re using for

I sent them the song because I wanted them to have all of the facts so they could make an informed decision.”

“They had the song before anyone else had the song,” Taylor continued at the New York premiere of All Too Well on Friday. “When they said yes, I was so elated because I didn’t have backups in mind.”

And when Taylor asked Dylan O’Brien to star in the “trip,” he said yes without hesitation.

“I had no idea [Taylor] knew who I was,” he explained.

“I’ve always admired her, and I love her even more now.”

She’s the most amazing person I’ve ever met; she’s a genius.

So it was a foregone conclusion.

I think we were just talking on the phone and she asked me how long I wanted to think or whatever and it was fine if I said no, and I was like, “Oh, it’s not even a question.”

All Too Well is a “coming-of-age film about a very specific time in someone’s life when they are between 19 and 20,” Taylor told Daily Pop.

“You have one foot in childhood and one foot in adulthood, and you don’t know where to stand,” she continued.

“As we go through life, we acquire..”

The most recent brief news from Infosurhoy.