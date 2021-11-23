Taylor Swift pays a visit to Joe Alwyn’s film set to show her support.

Taylor Swift paid a visit to her boyfriend, Joe Alwyn, on the set of his upcoming film after the release of her highly anticipated Red (Taylor’s Version).

Taylor Swift has been spending time with her significant other.

According to E! News, after the November release of Red (Taylor’s Version), the 31-year-old singer took a trip to spend time with actor Joe Alwyn at his workplace.

“Taylor paid a visit to her boyfriend on the set of his film,” the source said.

According to his IMDb page, Joe, 30, is currently filming The Stars at Noon, a film adaptation of Denis Johnson’s novel.

Margaret Qualley, one of his co-stars, recently teased that the cast was filming in South America by sharing photos of what appeared to be tropical birds.

“‘Bird pride’ for my dad,” the Maid star wrote on Instagram.

Then there was this little guy, who was also adorable.

Panama is a country situated in Central America.

‘At Noon, the Stars’

Claire Denis, the film’s director, also hinted that she was in Panama, posting a photo of the country’s flag on a city sidewalk.

Taylor and Joe are said to have started dating in 2016, though reports of their relationship didn’t come out until the following year.

Since then, the couple has kept their relationship under wraps.

Joe was credited under a pseudonym as a co-writer for some of Taylor’s songs on her folklore and evermore albums, even when the two collaborated on them.

Taylor gave fans a rare glimpse into her life with Joe in an interview with Paul McCartney for Rolling Stone last year, explaining why the couple has taken a more cautious approach to sharing details about their relationship.

“I know you have done a really excellent job of carving out a human life within a public life, and how scary that can be when you do fall in love and meet someone, especially if you’ve met someone who has a very grounded, normal way of living,” Taylor told Paul, explaining that her song “Peace” is “actually more rooted in my personal life.”

“I can oftentimes control how I am as a person and how normal I am in my anxieties,” the pop star continued.

