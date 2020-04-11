Taylor Swift Pays Tribute to Brother Austin on National Siblings Day

Taylor Swift is showing her brother some love.

On Friday, the “Lover” singer paid tribute to her younger bro Austin Swift on Instagram in honor of National Siblings Day. In her sweet shout-out, she shared an adorable picture of herself and the 28-year-old from her 30th birthday celebration back in December and took a moment to celebrate her “best pal” and his new movie We Summon The Darkness.

“It’s National Siblings Day! My brother @austinkingsleyswift is one of my best pals, and I’m really proud of him because he’s in a film that came out today called We Summon The Darkness (which he also co-produced),” she captioned the post. After giving photo credit to her other bestie Gigi Hadid, Taylor added, “My facial expression by 3 glasses of wine.”

Over the years, Austin has appeared in several films since making his debut in 2016’s I.T., which also starred Pierce Brosnan. One year later, he appeared in Ben Affleck‘s Prohibition-era crime drama Live By Night.

Reflecting on his experience working on the film, he took to Instagram, writing, “It was so inspiring getting to work with this awesome team and just surreal to be at this premiere.”

Speaking to People, Austin recalled his first-ever acting gig during his time at the University of Notre Dame. “I was studying mainly film theory in college, but during one of my classes, a teaching assistant said they were having trouble casting this one role in the play they were putting up,” he shared. “I went and read for it and ended up getting the part, but I had no idea at the time that it was the lead. That was a crash course but a good one. I fell in love with the people and the process, and I’ve been hooked since then.”

Austin isn’t the only member of the Swift family with a passion for acting. Swift patriarch Scott Swift recently showed off his acting chops in Taylor’s music video for “The Man.” In a behind the scenes featurette, the Cats star gave fans a closer look at this epic cameo and joked that her dad is going to pursue being a movie star.

“He’s pretty proud of himself,” she said after filming the scene where she pelts with him tennis balls. “I’ve never been prouder of his acting skills, which who knew? Who knew he had a passion for it? I didn’t know. He’s gonna start auditioning now.” Later in the video she raved, “Great job, dad. That was exquisite acting.”