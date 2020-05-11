Taylor Swift Pays Tribute to Mom Andrea Swift With Adorable Throwback Video

Taylor Swift is sending her mom Andrea Swift lots of love this Mother’s Day.

On Sunday, the “Lover” singer wished her mama a Happy Mother’s Day with an adorable throwback video on Instagram. Featuring a baby Taylor, the youngin can be seen practicing her numbers as she counts to 10. After receiving praise from Andrea for her counting skills, the mother-daughter duo moved along to some bigger words.

“My conversations with my mom have always been and will always be some of my favorite memories – from when I was 10 months old in this video from October 1990 to now talking every day on the phone,” Taylor captioned the heartwarming post. “Our talks are everything to me. Myyyyyyyy goodness I love you Mom. Happy Mother’s Day.”

She also added, “PS for those of you who are separated from your loved ones or struggling with this day, my heart is with you.”

This isn’t the only time that Taylor, who has been social distancing with her boyfriend Joe Alwyn, has paid tribute to her mom. Back in April for the One World: Together At Home special, she performed a moving rendition of her song “Soon You’ll Get Better,” which she wrote following Andrea’s cancer diagnosis in 2015.

In a YouTube Live ahead of the Lover album release, Taylor opened up about the emotional song, saying, “That was really, really hard to write, and it was just a family decision whether to even put it on the album. We as a family decided to put this on the album, and it’s something I’m so proud of, but it’s just really hard. I can’t sing it. It’s hard to just emotionally deal with that song. You’ll understand what I mean in a couple hours.”

Nearly four years after announcing Andrea’s cancer diagnosis, the “Love Story” singer revealed that her mom also had a brain tumor.

“While she was going through treatment, they found a brain tumor,” she told Variety. “And the symptoms of what a person goes through when they have a brain tumor is nothing like what we’ve ever been through with her cancer before. So it’s just been a really hard time for us as a family.”

Later in the interview, Taylor gushed over her mom, adding, “Everyone loves their mom, everyone’s got an important mom. But for me, she’s really the guiding force. Almost every decision I make, I talk to her about it first. So obviously it was a really big deal to every speak about her illness.”