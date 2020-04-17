Taylor Swift Postpones Remaining 2020 Concerts Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Taylor Swift is putting her fans’ healthy and safety first.

E! News can confirm that the decision has been made to cancel all of the Grammy winner’s live appearances and performances this year.

Her United States and Brazil shows will be rescheduled to take place in 2021, with dates to be announced later this year.

“I’m so sad I won’t be able to see you guys in concert this year, but I know this is the right decision,” Taylor said on Instagram Stories. “Please, please stay healthy and safe. I’ll see you on stage as soon as I can but right now, what’s important is committing to this quarantine, for the sake of all of us.”

This summer, Taylor was scheduled to perform at select arenas as part of her Lover Fest. For Swifties who desire refunds for tickets purchased for the U.S. shows, they will be available starting May 1.

Like so many Americans, Taylor has been following guidelines from health officials and practicing social distancing during the Coronavirus pandemic. In fact, the Cats star revealed the way she’s staying in touch with her loved ones.

“During this time I know that a lot of my friends and I have been doing a sort of weekly family FaceTime, which is always hilarious,” Taylor explained on the SiriusXM Hits 1 n chill “Home DJ” show. “I think it’s really important that we all stay connected because, you know, isolation doesn’t have to be an all encompassing thing. We may be all isolated physically but we can still keep in touch with people, we can still play games with our friends and families on our phones—that is one of the great things about modern technology.”

She added, “So I hope you guys are doing a lot of self care in terms of staying connected to the people that remind you of home, even if the situation is strange and really confusing at this moment.”

And in true Taylor fashion, the music superstar is paying it forward and recently surprised a few lucky fans with $3,000 to help with expenses during the pandemic.

One of those lucky Swifties was New York City resident Holly Turner.

“I wasn’t going to be able to stay in my apartment after May if it weren’t for this,” she shared with E! News. “I have been working my entire life to be able to live in New York City and I thought that was going to be taken, and she saved that for me. So, I am just so, so, so grateful.”