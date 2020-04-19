Taylor Swift Provides Hope With “Soon You’ll Get Better” One World Concert Performance

Taylor Swift‘s One World: Together At Home performance is one fans won’t soon forget.

On Saturday evening, the Grammy winner joined fans from her home to deliver a special performance of “Soon You’ll Get Better” from her album Lover.

Instead of sharing any personal words before or after her performance, Taylor let the lyrics do all the talking as she played with a piano.

“Ooh-ah, soon you’ll get better / Ooh-ah, you’ll get better soon,” she sang. “‘Cause you have to.”

Taylor was just one of the many performers during the One World: Together At Home benefit concert with Global Citizen. Stars from across the globe came together to show their support for the cause, which raised over $35 million for coronavirus relief efforts.

Among the star-studded performers was Andra Day, who delivered a moving rendition of her empowering anthem “Rise Up,” Niall Horan, who treated fans to an acoustic performance of his new song “Black and White,” Maren Morris, who teamed up with Hozier for her first performance after giving birth to her son, and The Killers, who brought the nostalgia with their hit song “Mr. Brightside.”

Throughout the pandemic, the “ME!” singer has been giving back to those in need. Back in March, she donated money to fans that had been impacted by the coronavirus. One of those lucky Swifties was Holly Turner, who caught Taylor’s attention with a post on Tumblr documenting her struggles.

Turner told E! News, “I saw that she had just started following me on tumblr, so I was jumping around and screaming about that, and then I saw that the top post on Tumblr was about the fact that I was financially struggling and I thought, ‘There’s no way she’s following me because of that.’ Then I started losing my mind even more.”

Just last week, Taylor announced that she would be postponing her upcoming United States and Brazil shows to sometime in 2021. The reason? She wanted to keep her fans and crew safe.

“I’m so sad I won’t be able to see you guys in concert this year, but I know this is the right decision,” the music superstar said on Instagram Stories. “Please, please stay healthy and safe. I’ll see you on stage as soon as I can but right now, what’s important is committing to this quarantine, for the sake of all of us.”