Taylor Swift Releases a Short Film Starring Dylan O’Brien and Sadie Sink Called “All Too Well.”

Taylor Swift Releases Short Film “All Too Well,” Starring Dylan O’Brien and Sadie Sink.

Taylor Swift’s achingly beautiful short film has just been released, and we’re not fine at all!

Her re-recorded Red album will be released on Friday, Nov.

Swift starred alongside Teen Wolf alum Dylan O’Brien and Stranger Things actress Sadie Sink in a short film for her 10-minute version of “All Too Well,” which she wrote and directed.

Swift hosted a special premiere for New York fans before the film was released to the rest of the world.

“We’ve got tissues,” Swift told the audience.

“If that is not how you want to feel during this, you don’t have to be stoic, serious, or anything else.”

Have fun with it.

You are my favorite person.

This is something I’m going to watch with you.

I’m ecstatic, and I’ll see you later.”

She followed the screening with a live performance in the auditorium of a 10-minute version of her 2012 ballad.

Red (Taylor’s Version) was first announced in June by the Grammy winner, who is re-recording her early albums amid her ongoing music battle. “I’ve always said that the world is a different place for the heartbroken,” she wrote in a letter to fans.

Time moves inexorably backwards and forwards.”

“The heartbroken might go through thousands of micro-emotions a day trying to figure out how to get through it without picking up the phone and hearing that old familiar voice,” Swift went on to say.

“In the land of heartbreak, moments of strength, independence, and devil-may-care rebellion are intricately woven together with grief, paralyzing vulnerability, and hopelessness, and imagining your future may always lead you back to the past.”

Red, which was released in 2012 and is beloved by Swifties everywhere for its heartfelt lyrics, was supposed to have 30 songs on it when it was first released.

However, some of them were eliminated.

Fans finally got to hear those previously unreleased tracks on the updated version, including a 10-minute version of “All Too Well,” a fan favorite that is thought to be about Swift’s relationship with actor Jake Gyllenhaal.

Check out the short film “All Too Well” above.

You’ll need tissues.