Taylor Swift Reveals the “Hilarious” Way She’s Staying Connected to Her Loved Ones

When it comes to practicing physical distancing, Taylor Swift is just like many of you.

The 30-year-old singer is using technology to keep in touch with her loved ones and otherwise pass the time while remaining at home amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“During this time I know that a lot of my friends and I have been doing a sort of weekly family FaceTime, which is always hilarious,” Swift said on the SiriusXM Hits 1 n chill “Home DJ” show on Friday. “I think it’s really important that we all stay connected because, you know, isolation doesn’t have to be an all encompassing thing. We may be all isolated physically but we can still keep in touch with people, we can still play games with our friends and families on our phones—that is one of the great things about modern technology.”

“So I hope you guys are doing a lot of self care in terms of staying connected to the people that remind you of home, even if the situation is strange and really confusing at this moment,” she added.

Swift said she has also been spending a lot of time cooking, reading and watching television.

“A lot of people have been watching lots and lots of TV in this time of quarantine,” she said. “I have actually been going back and watching old films that I hadn’t seen before. I went and watched – I actually hadn’t seen Rear Window and if you haven’t seen that film go check it out. It’s got Grace Kelly, it’s phenomenal, it’s [by] [Alfred] Hitchcock. So, yeah! I think that we can actually take this opportunity to not only just watch really cool guilty pleasure shows that are current but we can go back and kind of educate ourselves on films that were great in the past and still are.”

“But mostly I’ve been online trying to figure out how to help others,” she said. “And [I’m] just constantly in awe of our first responders and our emergency workers and our health care professionals who are putting themselves in danger every single day that they go to work. So shout-out to everyone who works in a medical profession and everybody who’s out there helping.”

Meanwhile, Swift has also been doing her part to help those in need amid the pandemic. Last week, several fans said on social media that the singer had sent them money after they expressed having financial difficulties. Swift also recently donated funds to the Nashville record store Grimey’s New and Preloved Music so its employees could receive paychecks and healthcare for the next three months.

“We were very surprised, and I would have to say amazed, that Taylor Swift reached out to us through her publicist to offer some relief during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Grimey’s co-owner Doyle Davis told Rolling Stone. “It’s a huge deal to us, and now I have some peace of mind as we apply for [Small Business Association] loans to pay rent, vendors, and other expenses. This assistance from Ms. Swift helps give us a real shot at coming back on the other side of this.”

“One thing that I think has been really encouraging to me is going online and see that a lot of people really are banding together and helping each other,” Swift said on the SiriusXM show. “Whether that help is monetary or whether that’s just offering words of support, it’s a crazy time right now and you never know who might be struggling.”

She added, “I think right now we have to connect with our humanity more than we ever have before. So, that’s one thing that I’ve been loving seeing is outreach, people being there for each other in this time.”