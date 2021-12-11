Taylor Swift’s album ‘evermore’ is said to be disliked by fans.

Taylor Swift released her ninth studio album, evermore, on November 11, 2020.

The album was released as a surprise and is regarded as a follow-up to Swift’s Grammy Award-winning album folklore.

Because it was released so close to folklore, evermore is frequently lumped in with its predecessor, and Swift rarely mentions it on social media.

On the one-year anniversary of the release of Evermore, fans joked that Swift does not care as much about it as Swifties do.

On November 11, social media was flooded with posts from fans who were ecstatic.

Fans and critics alike have praised the album, with some claiming it to be Swift’s best songwriting to date.

Despite the praise, Swift does not show as much enthusiasm for evermore as she does for folklore.

Swift created special social media posts for the release date of folklore’s anniversary, but she hasn’t done so since.

“It’s obvious she paid and pays more attention to Folklore than Evermore,” a fan wrote on Reddit.

“I admire Taylor’s unique approach to things.

For example, I sleep on a bed, whereas she sleeps on an endless bed.

On Reddit, one fan joked, “I wish she would acknowledge it more.”

“Happy birthday to my favorite Taylor album!” one fan joked on Reddit. “I wish Taylor loved it just as much lmao.”

“It makes me sad that Taylor herself doesn’t seem to care too much for it,” a Reddit user wrote, “even though I believe it contains some of the very best songs of her career.”

I wanted to send you the original version of The Lakes as a thank you for everything you’ve done to make this album what it is.

Happy one-year anniversary to Rebekah, Betty, Inez, James, Augustine, and the stories we all created in their honor.

Folklore, happy anniversary.

Taylor Swift Might Have Dropped a Hint About Her Upcoming Album

Swift worked on folklore with producers Aaron Dessner and Jack Antonoff, and she collaborated with them again on evermore.

“Happy birthday evermore!!! @taylorswift13 (hard to believe it’s been a year!?!?!?)” Dessner tweeted in support of evermore on October 10th.

Swifties joked on social media that Dessner is the album’s more attentive parent as a result of this.

“At the very least,

