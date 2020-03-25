Taylor Swift’s BFF Todrick Hall Blasts Kim Kardashian in Explicit Rant

Todrick Hall is taking sides in the feud between Kim Kardashian and Taylor Swift.

Last week, never-before-seen footage from Taylor and Kanye West‘s infamous 2016 phone conversation was leaked to the Internet. At first, all parties involved stayed mum on the topic, but eventually the pop star broke her silence.

On Monday afternoon, Swift took to Instagram to state, “Instead of answering those who are asking how I feel about the video footage that leaked, proving that I was telling the truth the whole time about *that call* (you know, the one that was illegally recoded that somebody edited, and manipulated in order to frame me and put me, my family, and fans through hell for 4 years)… SWIPE UP to see what really matters.” She linked out to Feeding America and the World Health Organization, organizations aiding those impacted by the coronavirus.

In response, Kardashian accused Swift of “lying” and manipulating the situation.

Now, friends and fans of all individuals involved are taking sides in this ongoing feud. Khloe Kardashian voiced her support on Twitter for her “f–king lawyer for life.”

On the other side of the debate is Todrick Hall, T. Swift’s famous friend and ardent supporter. On Instagram he shared a series of messages dragging Kim, who he calls a “self-absorbed, entitled, stubborn little queef.”

“After your Ray J video and publicly documenting every crevice of your vagina … I HIGHLY doubt that you’re embarrassed NOW to respond to this,” he says on his IG Story. He also claims momager Kris Jenner“probably leaked” the full phone call herself.

As for the phone call, Todrick says the video speaks for itself. “She was CLEARLY uncomfortable with the situation & after you publicly embarrass someone TWICE on national television, I think these calls should be going through management or some legit form of professional contact.”

He continues, “1. No one would ever give permission without hearing the song. If they had time to shadily record all of this footage, they had time to shoot over an email with the finished product for approval once the song was done. 2. They failed to mention they were going to have a life-sized nude sized NUDE figure of Taylor in the bed with Kanye in the video.”

Todrick goes on to slam Kim for comparing the video of the phone call to Taylor’s Miss Americana documentary, especially since Taylor asked for consent before filming anyone.

He concedes that on the one occasion he met Kim she was “kind,” but he asks for her to “do better” in how she handles this ongoing feud since she’s setting an example not just for her kids but anyone who’s witnessing this debacle.

He also argues that there was little to no consequences for Kanye, whereas Taylor was plagued by people sending her the “snake emoji” and bullied online to the “highest level.”

As he begins to wind down his discussion, the performer explains he’s on Instagram because he couldn’t “stand by” and let Taylor’s name be dragged through the mud. He shares, “It’s not cool and put in the situation I don’t think you would either.”

Todrick eventually deleted the heated and NSFW statement from his profile.