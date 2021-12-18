Taylor Swift’s Exes and Flings: A Chronology of Her Famous Exes and Flings

Taylor Swift proudly proclaims in her 2019 hit “Me!” that you’ll never find another lover like her. And based on what her ex-boyfriends have said about her post-divorce, it appears they agree.

Tom Hiddleston, who dated Swift for a brief period in the summer of 2016, has nothing but praise for her, describing her as “incredible” in a February 2017 GQ interview.

“Taylor is an incredible woman,” he told the publication.

“She’s generous, kind, and lovely, and we had a great time together.”

Following the end of their relationship, Harry Styles also praised Swift.

The former One Direction member told Us Weekly that the singer’s performance of her breakup anthem “I Knew You Were Trouble” at the 2013 Brit Awards was “great,” and that “she always puts on a good show.”

Joe Jonas didn’t say anything about his ex-girlfriend at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards, but his actions spoke louder than his words.

At the May 2019 event, the Jonas Brothers member was seen dancing to his ex’s performance.

Sophie Turner, his now-wife, was also seen clapping alongside him.

Calvin Harris was one of the few people who didn’t praise his ex after they broke up.

After it was revealed that she helped pen his hit “This Is What You Came For,” the Scottish hitmaker accused the Reputation creator of trying to make him “look bad” in July 2016, two months after the former couple split.

“However,” he wrote on Twitter at the time, “I wrote the music, produced the song, arranged it, and cut the vocals.”

“She wanted to keep it hidden at first, which is why she used a pseudonym.”

It’s hurtful to me at this point that she and her team would go to such lengths to make ME look bad.”

In a follow-up tweet, he added, “I figure if you’re happy in your new relationship [with Tom Hiddleston], you should focus on that instead of trying to tear down your ex bf for something to do.”

“I know you’re off tour and you’re looking for someone new to try and bury like Katy [Perry] and others, but I’m not that guy, sorry.”

