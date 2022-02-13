Taylor Swift’s fans have theories as to why the singer has never performed at the Super Bowl Halftime Show.

Lady Gaga, Beyoncé, Jennifer Lopez, Shakira, and Katy Perry are among the artists who have performed at the Super Bowl halftime show.

Taylor Swift is a well-known artist, but she has never performed at a Super Bowl.

Those who are unfamiliar with Swift may find this odd, but some Swift fans have theories as to why the singer has never performed the famous set.

Swift signed an exclusive contract with Coca-Cola in 2013 and became a Diet Coke sponsor.

“Diet Coke has committed to a ‘long-term partnership with’ Taylor Swift,” reports The Hollywood Reporter.

Swift will be featured in television, print, and digital ads for Diet Coke’s Stay Extraordinary campaign…”

Pepsi, a major competitor of Coca-Cola, is the sponsor of the Super Bowl halftime show.

Some Swift fans believe she will be unable to perform at the Super Bowl as a result of this.

“Yes, she has a deal with Coca-Cola, and because Pepsi runs the halftime show, I don’t think we’ll ever see this show,” one Reddit user wrote.

“She was a Diet Coke girl for years,” another fan wrote on Reddit, “so doing the Pepsi show back in her peak pop era would probably not have been possible.”

“I heard before that the reason could’ve been her contract with Coke and the halftime show is sponsored by Pepsi, but that’s over now,” one Reddit user speculated.

So, does anyone think she’ll be able to perform there in the next few years?”

‘I Know Places’ was supposed to feel ‘like a spy movie,’ according to Taylor Swift.

Swift is one of the most well-known musicians on the planet.

She has won multiple Grammy Awards, set streaming records, and performed in front of sold-out stadiums.

As a result, some Swift fans believe that a Super Bowl halftime performance would be detrimental to Swift.

“I honestly don’t see how they convince any artist to do the Super Bowl these days… There’s so much controversy tied to the NFL and Super Bowl these days that I honestly don’t see how they convince any artist to do it.”

It appears to be a high-risk, low-reward situation.

“Especially for someone like Taylor, who doesn’t really NEED it and who people love to criticize for some reason,” one Reddit user wrote.

“However, what’s the upside for her?”

