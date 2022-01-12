Taylor, who is David Hasselhoff’s daughter?

Taylor Hasselhoff, daughter of Baywatch star David Hasselhoff, is re-entering the spotlight with her new reality show Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules.

Taylor made her television debut in 2010 on The Young and the Restless, and her most recent role was in Sharknado 4: The 4th Awakens, which she starred in in 2016.

Taylor Hasselhoff, 31, is David Hasselhoff’s daughter, who first appeared on Baywatch in 1989.

Taylor, who is from Los Angeles, didn’t have to travel far to find success in the film industry.

When her father was asked to film a reunion show for The Young and the Restless, Taylor went to audition for the role of a nurse and was cast.

Taylor stated in a 2015 interview with GaloMagazine that her father was always supportive of her decision to enter the business.

“If this is something you want to do, then you have to give it your all and never half-assess anything,” she said he would tell her.

Taylor’s next project is the new reality show Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules, which will premiere on E! on January 12, 2022 at 9 p.m. ET.

The show follows a group of privileged young adults as they adjust to a new life of hard work on a farm.

The young adults learn to milk cows and other farmyard tasks alongside Shaquille O’Neal’s son, Myles O’Neal, Pat Benatar’s daughter, Hana Giraldo, and others.

We didn’t have phones, and we didn’t have a sense of time,” Taylor continued.

“We’d be woken up at 5 or 6 a.m., wouldn’t get to bed until 1 a.m., and then had to do it all over again the next day.”

We’re trying new things.”

Taylor told TMZ Live, “We milked a cow, that was crazy!”

“We sheared sheep and artificially inseminated a cow, which was the most heinous thing I’ve ever done,” says the narrator.

Hayley Hasselhoff, Taylor’s sister, made history in 2021 by becoming Playboy Magazine’s first plus-size model.

She used her newfound platform to encourage other women to love and accept themselves.

In April 2021, Hayley wrote on Instagram, “I am overcome with emotion around what this cover represents for inclusivity and its greater purpose towards female empowerment.”

“I wanted to use this platform to express that you have the power to love your body without hesitation because of societies’ standards of beauty,” she wrote alongside the Playboy Magazine cover.

Taylor has kept her dating life under wraps for a long time, but she is now…

