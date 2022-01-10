Taylor’s Confession About Ridge Sparks Steffy’s Scheming on ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’

Plotting and scheming are two things you can always count on from The Bold and the Beautiful.

And based on this week’s speculation, both the plotting and the scheming will be turned up to eleven.

That’s thanks to Steffy, who will reportedly hear a confession from her mother, which will send her into full-fledged plot mode.

You can’t keep a good bad girl down, Steffy, so go get ’em!

[Warning: upcoming episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful may contain spoilers.]

When Taylor Hayes returned to The Bold and the Beautiful, old rivalries resurfaced, as did old feelings.

Brooke isn’t thrilled about Taylor’s return, especially given the Brooke-Ridge-Taylor love triangle’s history.

Brooke, of course, has been going through it due to her rekindled alcoholism and a minor incident in which Grandma kissed Deacon Claus.

But, while Ridge hasn’t made any inappropriate moves toward Taylor so far, Taylor has been rekindling old feelings.

It’s been futile for her to fight them despite her best efforts.

She doesn’t want to rekindle old feuds or rivalries, but the heart desires what it desires.

What is a girl to do in this situation?

Because healthy parent-child boundaries don’t seem to exist on The Bold and the Beautiful, Soaps.com reports that Taylor will confide in her daughter Steffy about her feelings for Ridge.

(Please find her some friends her age.)

Taylor is expected to make the confession in January.

In the real world, most daughters would say, “TMI, Mom,” or try to reason with their mother.

(How many times can you do the same thing in the same way and expect different results?) But in this world, Steffy sees this as the ideal opportunity to reconcile her parents.

(As a side note, Steffy might benefit from therapy to work through the issues resulting from her parents’ divorce.)

She’s an adult who has her own relationship.

And she already has enough on her mind with Sheila Carter, so the last thing she needs is…

