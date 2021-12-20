Taylor’s Wig Is Banned on ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’

Fans of “The Bold and the Beautiful” despise Taylor’s wig.

Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen) is the talk of the town on The Bold and the Beautiful.

In the soap opera world, Allen’s replacement for Hunter Tylo in the iconic role is a big deal.

Fans are more interested in Allen’s hairdo than her performance.

Allen made her debut as Taylor on The Bold and the Beautiful in December.

Allen’s performance was well-received, with many viewers applauding her.

Although Allen’s performance was a success, her hair was not.

Allen wore a wig to imitate Taylor’s expression when he was cast in the part.

Krista Allen Gets Positive Reaction in Her Taylor Debut on ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’

The actor’s attempt to imitate the character’s appearance, however, backfires.

Fans of the ridiculous wig are raving about it on Twitter.

“Why the wig? Couldn’t Taylor just come back with a new hairstyle?” one user wondered.

Another fan commented, “The Taylor wig is just cheap looking! It has to go!”

“It’s a shame that talented actors have to wear bad wigs.

“They deserve better,” said one commenter.

Taylor’s wig isn’t just disliked by Bold and the Beautiful fans.

The actor addressed the criticism of the wig in an interview with Bold Live.

The actor joked, “Everyone has been telling me that I should get rid of the wig.”

Allen has a good reason for wearing a wig.

The actor previously had a short, blonde pixie cut, which was a stark contrast to Taylor’s dark locks.

Allen didn’t have time to change her natural hair because filming began a week after she was cast in the role.

“We didn’t have time, so I had to go back to dark brown after going from blonde.”

We needed to fill some time, so we thought, ‘Let’s make a wig!'”

On The Bold and the Beautiful, Taylor’s wig keeps getting worse.

The hair color has recently changed from brown to red, as noticed by viewers.

Allen admitted that she and the hair department tried out a few different looks, but they didn’t work.

Jacqueline MacInnes Wood on Taylor’s Return on “The Bold and the Beautiful”

