Tayshia Adams, a former ‘Bachelorette,’ says she’s still ‘heartbroken’ after her breakup with Zac Clark.

Tayshia Adams, a former ‘Bachelorette,’ says she is still ‘heartbroken’ over her breakup with Zac Clark.

Bachelor Nation fans were heartbroken to learn that Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark had called off their one-year engagement.

Co-host Kaitlyn Bristowe noticed that Tayshia was not wearing her engagement ring during The Bachelorette: The Men Tell All.

The former Bachelorette spoke about their breakup, saying she was still “heartbroken” by it.

Tayshia sat down with the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast after the televised special to discuss the split and where she’s at emotionally.

Tayshia confirmed their split in front of the studio audience after the news broke.

“All I can say is that I’m devastated.

“But we tried our hardest, and I still love him a lot, and I’m not sure what the future holds,” the former Bachelorette explained.

“I’m sure you’re familiar with the situation.

“It’s extremely difficult.”

Rodney Mathews was introduced to the stage after the hosts shared an embrace.

Tayshia bolted from the stage as they discussed his elimination.

Bristowe stated, “We’re going to give Tayshia a minute.”

She reappeared on stage a short time later and resumed the interview.

The former Bachelorette discussed her breakup with ex-fiancé Zac Clark in the most recent episode of the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast.

During the interview, Tayshia stated that the breakup was “tough” for her.

She confessed, “I’m definitely hanging in there.”

“That day was particularly difficult for me because it was the day that the news was made public.”

As a result, it was extremely heavy.

But, because I had a job to do at the same time, I’m grateful I was able to be surrounded by all of you and be supported.”

After a year of engagement, Tayshia and Zac decided to call it quits on their relationship.

Fans of Bachelor Nation began to wonder why the two decided to call it quits shortly after the news broke.

Well, it appears that the couple’s hectic schedules played a significant role in their…

