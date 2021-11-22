Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark are rumored to have broken up after a year of engagement on ‘The Bachelorette.’

Bachelorette fans are devastated to learn that Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark are reportedly breaking up after a year of engagement.

What happened, and why does it appear that Tayshia and Zac are no longer together?

When Clare Crawley famously ditched the show early in filming to leave with contestant Dale Moss during season 16 of The Bachelorette, Tayshia Adams stepped in as the lead.

Adams eliminated hopeful contestants one by one until she married Zac Clark, a New Jersey addiction specialist, at the end of the season.

Since then, the couple has become a fan favorite across the country.

They frequently share adorable social media photos of themselves, looking more in love and committed to their relationship than ever before.

Tayshia, on the other hand, has recently been seen without her engagement ring and has removed Zac from her Instagram photos.

The reality TV couple appears to be having problems in paradise.

On the 11th of November,

Tayshia and Zac are taking a break from their relationship, according to a source close to the couple.

“They’re definitely taking some time apart to figure things out,” said the source.

“It appears to be a bad situation.”

After two episodes of her podcast, “Bachelor Happy Hour,” which she co-hosts with fellow former Bachelorette star Becca Kufrin, Tayshia was seen without her engagement ring for two consecutive episodes.

Tayshia was seen without her ring at the House of Guccion premiere in Los Angeles on Nov.

Number eighteen

On the 11th of November,

Tayshia posted a cryptic tweet on March 15 that hinted at her breakup with Zac.

“Trust the process,” the message simply said.

On November 1, the couple ran the New York City Marathon together.

Fans noticed, however, that in her emotional Instagram post about the race, Tayshia barely mentioned Zac.

“Again, thank you to each and every one of you who has encouraged me along the way,” Tayshia wrote.

“In memory of my best friend James, who flew out to be by my side and assist me in completing my final miles.

And for Z, for running with me every step of the way,” Tayshia wrote in a lengthy post, not even addressing him by his full name.

