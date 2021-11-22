Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark, both of ‘The Bachelorette,’ have called it quits.

Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark, alums of ‘The Bachelorette,’ have broken up.

Zac Clark and Tayshia Adams have ended their relationship.

Tayshia’s rep confirms to ET that the 31-year-old former Bachelorette and the man who received her final rose have broken up.

Tayshia and Zac, 37, got engaged on last year’s season of The Bachelorette.

Tayshia moved from New York to California to be with her fiancé after the proposal.

Tayshia intends to stay in New York after her split, according to an insider.

Tayshia explained why she chose to relocate to New York in a February interview with ET.

“My family is still down [in Southern California], but I really want to have a solid foundation in something,” she explained.

“And I’m thinking New York could be it.”

“I couldn’t sleep at night knowing that I would be keeping Zac from doing that,” she said of Zac, who founded Release Recovery in 2017.

“But I’ve also wanted to move to New York for a long time, so this is like the perfect storm.”

That same month, Tayshia told Marie Claire that she and Zac had “no timeline” for getting married.

She said at the time, “We’re dating while we’re engaged.”

“At first, Zac was the one who said, ‘We could get married next week.’ And I was like, ‘Slow your roll. I’d love to date a year.’ And now I’m like, ‘You want to… maybe next month?’ And he’s like, ‘Tayshia, slow your roll.’

However, there isn’t one.

It will undoubtedly occur.

I’m just not sure when.”

Tayshia spoke about the difficulties of having a long-distance relationship with Zac while co-hosting The Bachelorette with Kaitlyn Bristowe on The Ben and Ashley I Almost Famous Podcast in August.

“It was almost like we needed to remember why we were with each other,” Tayshia explained of her and Zac’s feelings after Katie Thurston’s season wrapped filming.

“I believe that is completely normal.

It’s difficult to be kind while in a new relationship.

The best news summary is Infosurhoy.

Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark, alums of ‘The Bachelorette,’ have broken up.

wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″]