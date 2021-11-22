Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark of The Bachelorette are no longer together.

Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark of The Bachelorette have broken up.

According to her rep, the Bachelorette co-host and her fiancé are “no longer a couple.”

Tayshia’s plans to stay in New York have also been confirmed by a source close to her.

The couple got engaged on The Bachelorette less than a year ago, and just two weeks ago, they ran the New York City marathon together.

The show’s finale aired in December 2020, and Zac proposed to Tayshia during it.

He told her, “I can’t imagine another day, another moment in my life without you in it.”

“And if you don’t mind, I’ll choose you right now.”

I’ll choose you first thing tomorrow morning.

Next week and next year, I’m going to choose you.

Because I adore you, I will always choose you.

“Marry me,” she says.

Nine months later, they made their red carpet debut at the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas.

Zac addresses rumors that there was trouble in paradise in the same month.

“Anytime you’re in the public eye, people are going to start s–ting and saying things,” he told E! News.

“I think one of the things we’ve done really well as a unit is filtering through what’s real and what isn’t,” she says.

Tayshia, 31, and Zac, 37, appeared to be in good shape in November.

They ran the New York City Marathon together when they were both seven years old.

“This is not Zac’s first rodeo,” Tayshia told E! News ahead of the challenge. “I think he’s kind of a lifer when it comes to marathons at this point.”

“I just jumped on the marathon bandwagon, and he’s been fantastic.”

“There are definitely times when I’m not in the mood to go running, or when he’s not in the mood to go running,” she continued.

But having an accountability partner makes the runs much more bearable and enjoyable.”

It was, however, a “painful” experience for her, and she ended up in the hospital a few days later.

On November, she informed her fans.

13 that she was at home and feeling “a little…

