Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark, who met on The Bachelorette, have broken up and called off their engagement nearly a year after the show ended.

Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark, the Bachelorette’s Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark, have broken up and called off their engagement nearly a year after the show’s finale.

Another rose that has wilted.

Us Weekly can confirm that Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark, who starred on The Bachelorette, have broken up nearly a year after their engagement aired.

According to Us Weekly, “Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark are no longer a couple.”

Three days ago, Life and Style reported that they were taking a break.

After running the New York City Marathon together on November 7th, the couple, who met during season 16 of the ABC reality series in 2020, sparked split rumors earlier this month.

Clark, 37, gushed over Adams, 31, a day after they finished the race, saying she was “allergic to excuses” and never gave up during her first marathon.

On November 8, he wrote on Instagram, “I’ll be forever grateful to have had a front row seat to her performance yesterday, as will the thousands of others who cheered her along the way.”

“Because of you, the world today is a better place than it was yesterday.”

Later that month, the former phlebotomist was seen taping two “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast episodes without her engagement ring on, leading some fans to believe there was trouble in paradise.

On November 15, Adams fueled breakup rumors by posting a cryptic message on Twitter, writing, “Trust the process…” The following day, Adams was seen without her ring while attending the House of Gucci premiere solo in New York City.

After replacing Clare Crawley as the season 16 Bachelorette lead in the summer of 2020, the cohost of the “Clickbait” podcast fell for Clark.

(Within the first two weeks of production, the hairstylist, 40, got engaged to Dale Moss and left the show.)

The on-again, off-again couple called it quits for good in September, according to Us Weekly.)

Adams and the addiction specialist met each other’s parents as their relationship grew stronger before he got down on one knee.

After the reality star eliminated her runner-up, Ben Smith, the romantic proposal aired on TV in December 2020.

At the end of the season finale, the Bachelor alum gushed about her “wild, wild love” for Clark, telling him, “I have tried to come up with so many reasons to not believe, and you have.”

Short summary of Infosurhoy.

Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark, who met on The Bachelorette, have broken up and called off their engagement nearly a year after the show ended.

Bachelorette’s Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark Split, Call Off Their Engagement Nearly 1 Year After Finale