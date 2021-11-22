Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark’s Relationship Timeline: From Their First Date to Their Engagement and More

Tayshia Adams’ journey on season 16 of The Bachelorette was unconventional from the start, but her love story seemed complete after meeting Zac Clark.

After Clare Crawley found her match in suitor Dale Moss two weeks into filming, the California native took over as the lead on the ABC dating show.

Adams stepped into the limelight when her adventure began in November 2020, meeting some of the men who had previously competed for Crawley’s heart as well as a few new men.

Clark, a New Jersey native, was one of the contestants who stuck around after the hairstylist left the show, and as luck would have it, his instant bond with Adams was the winning formula.

Despite not receiving the first impression rose, the pair hit it off on the former phlebotomist’s first group date.

By the time they got to their first one-on-one date, viewers could tell they were in love.

Both the addiction specialist and Adams have previously been married — she to Josh Bourelle and he to Jennifer Stanley-George — and have bonded over their previous marriages.

The two became even closer after Clark revealed he has been drug-free for nine years after struggling with addiction and recovery after taking pain medication following surgery to remove a brain tumor.

After a few ups and downs throughout the rest of the season on Adams’ part, she ultimately chose Clark as her last man standing.

“I thought I’d never get married because of all the pain and heartbreak I’d experienced, and I was at rock bottom.”

And I know I told you I loved you, but… it’s more than that,” she told him on December 22, 2020, during the show’s finale.

“I’ve tried to come up with so many reasons not to believe in this wild, wild love, and you’ve truly just made me believe there aren’t any flaws, and that I deserve a love with a man who won’t run away.”

You have truly awoken my heart, and it is true.

I have a strong impression.

Short summary of Infosurhoy.

Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark’s Relationship Timeline: From Their First Date to Their Engagement and More

wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″]