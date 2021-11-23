Tayshia Adams ended her relationship with Zac Clark after she’reached a breaking point with his jealousy and their big fights.’

According to a source at The Sun, Tayshia Adams ended her relationship with Zac Clark after she “reached a breaking point” with his “jealousy” and “big fights.”

The fan-favorite couple stunned Bachelor Nation by breaking up less than a year after his emotional proposal aired on her season finale.

Tayshia, 31, “called things off,” according to a source close to the Bachelorette star, and it was ultimately “her decision.”

“Zac wasn’t on board [with the split]and tried and tried to talk her out of it,” the insider claimed. “He really wanted to make things work, but they’ve been struggling for a few months now.”

“She put her foot down after they had a major fight last week and she had reached her breaking point.

“They fought a lot, and this one was just as bad as the others, but it was the one that broke the camel’s back.”

Their fights would start out small but quickly escalate.”

According to the informant, Tayshia believed Zac, 37, was “very controlling” and “intense,” which “worsened” as her professional success soared.

“She’s asked him to work on his controlling behavior, but it’s only gotten worse as their relationship progressed.”

“He’d become more controlling as her career progressed.”

With her primarily in Los Angeles or traveling for filming, he despised not having her around.

“It was as if they had two lives.

He appeared to be envious of her as well, as she seemed to be getting a lot of new opportunities while he remained in her shadow.

“He wasn’t confident enough to deal with her success,” they claimed.

“Distance was another issue,” according to the source, because Zac will “never, ever leave New York,” whereas Tayshia and her family live in California.

“It wasn’t working in practice.”

They’ve tried to put on a happy face in public, but those close to them have suspected something was wrong for quite some time.”

Tayshia’s representative declined to comment, and Zac did not respond to The Sun’s request for comment.

The news that the couple had called it quits after a year of engagement was first reported by PEOPLE earlier today.

Tayshia and Clare first met in 2020, when Tayshia took over as the ABC lead for Season 16 after Clare Crawley left.

She chose the addiction specialist as her final rose recipient during the finale, and Zac got down on his knees…

